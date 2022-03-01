Derek Jeter Call It Quits as CEO of Miami Marlins

NPR reports former major leaguer Derek Jeter is resigning from his position as CEO of the Miami Marlins.

Jeter is reportedly stepping down immediately.

Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO... , statement from Derek Jeter, via NPR.

The beloved former shortstop for the New York Yankees cited the vision of the Marlins franchise is "different than the one [he] signed up to lead.".

We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, , statement from Derek Jeter, via NPR.

And as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality.

Jeter joined the Marlins in September 2017 as a minority owner.

According to the Associated Press, Jeter was Major League Baseball's first Black CEO.

Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise.., statement from Derek Jeter, via NPR.

Jeter spoke of his gratitude for Marlins players, staff, and fans in the Miami community, saying the team is "stronger today than it was five years ago.".

