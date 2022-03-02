Trump’s 'Tough on Russia' Fairy Tale, Biden Addresses the Nation & Putin's Black Belt Gets Stripped

Tonight President Biden delivered his First State of the Union speech, Marco Rubio decided to skip because of the COVID testing requirement, Biden did his best to come up with something to uplift all of us, Vladimir Putin has been suspended as the honorary President of the International Judo Federation and stripped of his honorary black belt in Taekwondo, Hollywood is fighting back by not showing the new Batman movie in Russia, a feisty fella from Texas went as far as to join the Russian army, OJ Simpson weighed in with his thoughts on Putin & Trump, Donald Trump Jr is busy complaining about FEMA guidance, 62% of Americans believe that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump was still in charge, a new edition of Cancel Nation, and clarinetist Doreen Ketchens sits in with the Cleto and the Cletones!