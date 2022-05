Pradeep Mehra Running Video | Pradeep Mehra Viral Video | 19-Year-Old's Midnight Run | Indian Army

A video of a 19-year-old boy sprinting down a street in Noida has gone viral online and grabbed the attention of netizens far and wide.

The boy identified as Pradeep Mehra is from Uttrakhand and his inspiring story of juggling work while harbouring the dream of joining the army is winning hearts online.