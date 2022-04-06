'Pig butchering scam': Chhattisgarh dentist duped of Rs.81 lakh by a Chinese woman | OneIndia News

A man from Chhattisgarh's Rajandgaon district was duped of Rs.81 lakh by a Chinese woman who lured him into investing in crypto.

According to the official police report, the man was promised that he would get 3 times in return which led him to make such an investment.

The victim has been identified as Dr Abhishek Pal who works as a dentist in Chhattisgarh.

