Elon Musk Will No Longer Join Twitter’s Board

AP reports that merely days after being given a seat on Twitter's board, .

Musk, who recently became the company's largest investor, will reverse course.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal made the announcement on April 10.

Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective on 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he would not be joining the board.

I believe this is for the best, Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO, via Twitter.

We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not.

Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input, Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO, via Twitter.

An explanation for why Musk changed his mind was not provided, but he retains his 9% stake in the company.

A self-described "free speech absolutist," Musk has often expressed that he thinks Twitter could do a better job adhering to free speech principles.

He's seemingly got a lot of ideas for the platform, but it remains to be seen whether the company will take them seriously