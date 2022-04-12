UP MLC Elections: BJP set to win 33 out of 36 seats| Oneindia News

The Bhartiya Janta Party continued its roaring victory in Uttar Pradesh, less than a month after re-claiming a win in the legislative assembly polls, the saffron party has swept elections to the UP legislative council, winning 33 of 36 seats.

