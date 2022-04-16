Charmed S04E07 Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My...

Charmed 4x07 "Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My..." Season 4 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES - Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must divide and conquer when they become aware of a new, formidable threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees.) Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) team up to chase down a lead in a dangerous magical realm.

Mel needs Jordan's (Jordan Donica) help healing a “creature” with whom she has a deep emotional connection.

And Kaela's budding flirtation with Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) must contend with a surprise visitor from her past.

Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Jeffery Lieber and Christina Piña (407).

Original airdate 4/29/2022.

- Starring: Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery