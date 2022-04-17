Nuke power plant attacks in Ukraine is Russia trying to end the world or save it?

They have been reports and accusations against the Russian military regarding the Zapper needs the nuclear power plant the largest in Europe and Chernobyl but Russian troops secured Chernobyl which is leaking radiation and there was a firefight at this Zappne needs plant and a fire but the Russian military has secured what is the truth what is the truth about the bio weapons labs why is the western media censoring anything coming out of Russia do United States is the greatest country in the world what is happened to the first amendment which was one of the things that made the United States the greatest country in the world?