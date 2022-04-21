Starmer: PM is eroding fundamental pillars of Parliament

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the vote in Parliament over whether the Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled MPs over lockdown breaches as being about "honesty, integrity and telling the truth" in the House of Commons.

He says his supporters who are "dismissing" the importance of the prime minister's transgressions are gradually "eroding" what he calls the "fundamental pillars" of Parliament.

Report by Edwardst.

