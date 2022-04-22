Tory MP urges confidence vote in PM

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has urged Boris Johnson to call a vote of confidence to "draw a line" under the Partygate scandal, saying it is the "duty" of MPs to decide whether they still support the PM.

He said: "It is that Conservative brand that we must focus on because we can't rebuild that, it has been temporarily damaged ... we must all ask ourselves, is one individual bigger than that?" Report by Buseld.

