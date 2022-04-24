Day 60 of War: Ukraine Claims Russian forces Trying To Storm Steel Plant | Fight For Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said new evidence is emerging that shows Russian troops killed "tens of thousands" of civilians in Mariupol and then tried to cover it up.
