Russia Says It Has ‘Liberated’ Ukrainian City Mariupol

Russia Claims , to Have Taken Control , of Ukraine's Mariupol.

On April 21, Russian officials claimed that the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has come under their control.

Yahoo reports that Russian forces have been attempting to capture the city for eight weeks, since the invasion began on February 24.

In that time, much of the city has reportedly, been reduced to rubble, by Russian bombardment.

Mariupol has been liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the forces of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, Sergei Shoigu, Kremlin Defense Minister, via Yahoo.

During a televised address, Kremlin Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that approximately 2,000 Ukrainian troops were continuing to defend the massive Azovstal steel plant.

On April 20, an advisor to Mariupol's mayor said that there were 1,000 civilians sheltering inside the steel facility, believed to be the final stronghold of the city.

Yahoo reports that at least tens of thousands of civilians are estimated to have been killed in Mariupol since the invasion began.

The New York Times reports that three-quarters of Mariupol’s population of 450,000 residents have already fled to neighboring countries.

As estimated five million Ukrainians have been C forced to flee their homes.

If captured, Mariupol would be the largest city to fall to Russian forces since the invasion began eight weeks ago.

According to Yahoo, the capture of Mariupol would give Russia control of 80% of Ukraine's Black Sea coastline effectively isolating it from maritime trade.

According to Yahoo, the capture of Mariupol would give Russia control of 80% of Ukraine's Black Sea coastline effectively isolating it from maritime trade