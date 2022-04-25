Espionage Threat Posed by China Is 'Unprecedented,' Says FBI Director

FBI Director made the comments during an interview that aired on '60 Minutes.'.

He referred to the espionage carried out by China on the U.S. as "unprecedented in history.".

The biggest threat we face as a country from a counterintelligence perspective is from the People’s Republic of China and especially the Chinese Communist Party, Christopher Wray, FBI Director, via 'The Hill'.

They are targeting our innovation, our trade secrets, our intellectual property, on a scale that’s unprecedented in history, Christopher Wray, FBI Director, via 'The Hill'.

Paramount in his assessment was the massive number of cybersecurity breaches being initiated by China.

They have stolen more of Americans’ personal and corporate data than every nation combined, Christopher Wray, FBI Director, via 'The Hill'.

According to Wray, the FBI is constantly responding to new cases of cyberattacks carried out by hackers in China.

We are now moving at a pace where we’re opening a new China counterintelligence investigation about every 12 hours, Christopher Wray, FBI Director, via 'The Hill'.

He stated that the number of investigations is already in the thousands.

There’s well north of 2,000 of these investigations.

, Christopher Wray, FBI Director, via 'The Hill'.

Wray hinted that the FBI's effort to curtail the threats was taking a toll on the agency.

All 56 of our field offices are engaged on it, and I can assure that it’s not because our agents don’t have enough else to do.

, Christopher Wray, FBI Director, via 'The Hill'.

It’s a measure of how significant the threat is, Christopher Wray, FBI Director, via 'The Hill'.

Ukraine has also levied accusations against China of cyberattacks on its nuclear and military infrastructures