Pete Davidson To Star in New Comedy Series About His Life, ‘Bupkis’

On April 27, NBC's streaming service, Peacock, announced it has acquired the series.

The live-action comedy will portray a "fictionalized version" of Davidson's life, .

Combining "grounded storytelling with absurd elements" from the comedian's point of view.

Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view, Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, via CNN.

Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate.

We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television, Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, via CNN.

CNN reports that Peacock secured 'Bupkis' in a highly-competitive bidding war.

Though monetary details were not disclosed.

Dave Sirus and Judah Miller are writing and executive producing with Davidson.

A premiere date has yet to be revealed