NCIS Los Angeles S13E20 Work & Family

NCIS: Los Angeles 13x20 "Work & Family" Season 13 Episode 20 Promo Trailer HD - NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base.

Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

- Starring: LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Linda Hunt