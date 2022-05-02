Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Her Own Day and Key to Houston

Over the weekend, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner gave the rapper a key to the city and named May 2 Megan Thee Stallion Day.

Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities.

, Mayor Turner, via statement, as reported by Yahoo.

She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness.

I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian, Mayor Turner, via statement, as reported by Yahoo.

Yahoo reports May 2 is also her late mother's birthday.

Megan also returned home last December to attend her graduation from Texas Southern University.

She received her Bachelor's degree in Health Administration.

I still kept my mom and my grandmother at the back of my mind.

Before they passed away, they saw me going to college and they were really hard on me about finishing college, Megan Thee Stallion, to 'Rolling Stone'.

... so I was like, you know what?

I’m not just doing it for myself, I’m doing it for them too.

I want them to be so proud, Megan Thee Stallion, to 'Rolling Stone'.

Yahoo reports that after the graduation ceremony, the university set up a scholarship fund in the rapper's name