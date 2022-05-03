NHS hits record cancer referrals, but still delays in system

The UK is seeing a record number of people being referred for cancer treatment, after a sharp decline during the pandemic.

NHS England says the number of referrals has hit 2.7 million.

But, as Director of Advocacy at MacMillan Cancer Support Eve Byrne points out, February saw the lowest number of people actually starting that treatment in over half a year, delays which leave patients like Louise McAllan feeling like "shells".

Report by Edwardst.

