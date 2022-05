Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle over cancellation of Netflix series

Piers Morgan has seized the opportunity to ridicule Meghan Markle over the cancellation of her upcoming Netflix animated series, calling it, "a whole new level of humiliation." The Duchess of Sussex had been developing children's series Pearl, as part of her and Prince Harry's exclusive deal with the streaming service, but it has been reported that the project has now been dropped.

Credit: @PiersUncensored Via Twitter