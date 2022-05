Benedict Wong reveals the Marvel star he'd love to appear with

Benedict Wong has revealed he'd love to share more screen time with Jacob Batalon in future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

The 50-year-old British actor returns as Sorcerer Supreme Wong in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he's keen to possibly chalk up a solo outing for the character.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in in IMAX and cinemas from 5 May.