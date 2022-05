Scott Adams on SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Leak, Black Dilbert Character & Amber Heard – Ask Dr. Drew

On May 2, 2022, Politico published a leaked draft majority opinion revealing that The Supreme Court has voted to overrule Roe v.

Wade, the historic 1973 decision that provided federal protections of abortion rights.

Scott Adams joins Ask Dr. Drew LIVE to discuss the leak, controversy over his new black Dilbert character, and the Johnny Depp vs.

Amber Heard defamation case.