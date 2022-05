Elon Musk hints he may charge commercial and government twitter users | OneIndia News

Elon Musk has dropped a major hint has he is planning to make twitter something like a paywall social media platform.

Musk recently bought twitter for $44 billion.

However, he clarified that for "casual users", Twitter will always be free, but a slight cost may be imposed on commercial and government users.

