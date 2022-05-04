Bad Bunny Explains the Inspiration Behind His Met Gala Look

The Burberry ensemble paid homage to Puerto Rico during the Gilded Age.Director: Gabriela CavanaghDP: Carrie CheekEditor: Tajah SmithProducer: Gabrielle ReichProducer, On-Set: Dayana ArizaAssistant Camera: Daniel RampullaAudio: Travis JonesAssociate Producer: Kristen EngelsonProduction Assistant: Kevin DooleyFilmed on Location: The Carlyle, A Rosewood HotelAssistant Editors:Justin Symonds, JC Scruggs, Andy Morell, Billy Ward & Cory StevensPost Production Coordinator: Andrea FarrPost-Production Supervisor: Marco GlinbizziProduction Coordinator: Jane DiBartoloProduction Manager: Kit FogartyProduction Manager: Victor Cifrè IIEntertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio KletnoyShowrunner: Felicia KelleyDirector of Content Production, Vogue: Rahel GebreyesExecutive Producer: Ruhiya NuruddinManager, Creative Development, Vogue: Alexandra GurvitchAssociate Director, Creative Development: Billie JD PorterDirector of Creative Development: Maximillian StenstromSenior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda GittlesonVP, Digital Video Programming and Development, Vogue: Joe Pickard