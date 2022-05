Roe v Wade Leak Sparks Outrage (Ep. 398)

Politico leaked an initial draft of the Supreme Court's majority opinion that would overturn Roe v.

Wade federal protections for abortion rights.

Although the leaked draft does not reflect a final decision from the Supreme Court, many politicians and women's rights groups are using this to spark momentum towards the mid-term elections.

The guys discuss various videos surrounding the events and examine who the possible leaker could be.