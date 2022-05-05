Bank of England on 'narrow path' as interest rates rise

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to one per cent - their highest level since 2009 - as the UK's cost of living crisis is intensified by the war in Ukraine.

Announcing the move, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said: "There were a range of views among members of the committee about the extent of tightening required … this reflects the narrow path we are navigating." Report by Buseld.

