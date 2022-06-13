Bill Maher Torches the Media & Exposes How They Lie to You | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Bill Maher’s attack on the New York Times for ignoring the assassination attempt on Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, AOC being ready to abandon support for a Biden reelection, Justin Trudeau’s hard stance against gun rights, and Jake Paul preaching against Joe Biden to Gen Z voters.

First, Dave discusses the mainstream media’s ignoring of political violence when it might have been encouraged by Democrats like Chuck Schumer, Lori Lightfoot, and Nancy Pelosi.

The attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh got surprising little news coverage and Bill Maher took notice.

He eviscerated the New York Times for their refusal to cover anything that doesn’t fit into their Democrat supporting narrative.

CNN’s Dana Bash spoke to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about whether or not she will support the Biden 2024 reelection bid.

AOC made her lack of support for President Joe Biden absolutely clear by refusing to say if she would support him in 2024.

That’s not Biden’s only problem these days, as he struggles with skyrocketing US inflation.

He is now desperately trying to blame everyone for gas prices.

Whether it’s the Putin price hike or accusing oil companies of price gouging there is no issue where others aren’t to blame.

Justin Trudeau who has come under fire for his recent handgun ban made clear that Canadians do not have a right to self protection with guns.

The Biden regret is growing, as even Gen Z influencers like Jake Paul are blaming Biden for the problems with inflation, and high gas prices.

Will young voters take the risk and vote Republican?

Will the Democrats lose their stranglehold on the youth vote?