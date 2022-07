From The War Zone, with John Mark Dougan - American in Exile

It's been a little while since we had John on for an update.

It's been staggering and enlightening the work he has been doing from behind the curtain so to speak.

John is a former Marine and American Law Enforcement officer now living in Russia... for his safety.

John is a good man, the kind you can not keep down so he has been incredibly active in exposing the lies of the MSM and political war machines that are currently plaguing the Ukraine state.