Elon Musk To Address Twitter Employees’ Concerns

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will directly address Twitter employees' concerns and answer their questions about his takeover of the social media platform on June 16.

The unorthodox move comes despite the fact that Musk's $44 billion takeover has not yet been completed.

On June 13, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting with employees, saying they would be allowed to submit questions in advance.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called the move a, "clear step in the right direction towards the chances of a deal happening and a smart strategic move as Twitter employees have been left in the dark over the past few months and have many questions during this volatile period of uncertainty.".

In April, Musk revealed his plan to acquire Twitter for $44 billion.

Since then, he has repeatedly clashed with the company over the number of bots, or fake accounts, on the social media platform.

In May, Musk said the deal was "on hold" until he received more data from Twitter regarding those bot accounts.

It remains unclear if the all-hands meeting with Twitter employees is a signal that the two sides have come closer to resolving the deal.

ABC reports that the world's richest man has been a vocal critic of the platform over the years, particularly of what he deems a threat to free speech.

He has previously taken aim at Twitter's moderation and safety policies, anonymous user accounts and its ban of former President Donald Trump.

