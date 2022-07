Weather warnings across UK as temperatures hit record highs

As temperatures soar across the UK, beach goers flood to Brighton where its set to reach above 34 degrees.

A heat health alert is in place across the south and south east throughout the weekend with Brighton and Hove City Council telling people to 'cover up' from the midday sun due to 'super high' UV levels.

Report by Nelsonr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn