Starmer: PM is ‘chasing headlines’ with immigration plans

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the Prime Minister’s plans to tackle illegal immigration won’t work and accuses the government of “chasing headline” with suggestions those arriving in the UK illegally on boats could be electronically tagged.

Report by Nelsonr.

