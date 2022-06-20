A BRIDGE TOO FAR Movie Trailer

A BRIDGE TOO FAR Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Operation Market Garden, September 1944: The Allies attempt to capture several strategically important bridges in the Netherlands in the hope of breaking the German lines.

A Bridge Too Far (1977) Directed by Richard Attenborough Screenplay by William Goldman From the book by Cornelius Ryan Cast: Dirk Bogarde, James Caan, Michael Caine, Sean Connery, Edward Fox, Elliott Gould, Gene Hackman, Anthony Hopkins, Hardy Kruger, Laurence Olivier, Ryan O'Neal, Robert Redford, Maximilian Schell, Liv Ullmann Rated PG Available on Blu-Ray, DVD and digital platforms.