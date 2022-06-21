Dave Chappelle Decides Against Having Name Attached to High School Theater After Backlash | THR News
The comedian, who has faced widespread criticism for anti-trans jokes in his last Netflix special, made the announcement Monday night during a dedication ceremony at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in D.C., his alma mater.