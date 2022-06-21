Dave Chappelle's Former High School Theater Will No Longer Be Named After Him

CNN reports Dave Chappelle says he and his alma mater have altered plans to name its student theater after him.

Per a report from 'The Washington Post,' the comedian announced the decision at a recent dedication ceremony for the Duke Ellington School of the Arts' new theater.

In recent months Chappelle has caused controversy with several transphobic comments and jokes.

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts initially postponed naming their theater after Chappelle's "The Closer" special was released.

Chappelle's special contained several graphic jokes about transgender women.

Despite the controversy, Chappelle continues to stand by his work on "The Closer.".

No matter what they say about ‘The Closer,’ it is still (one of the) most watched specials on Netflix.

The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it.

It has nothing to do with what you are saying I can’t say.

It has everything to do with my freedom of artistic expression.

The theater will now be called the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression