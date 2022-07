Chancellor insists govt are acting to combat rising inflation

Chancellor Rishi Sunak insists the government and Bank of England are acting to combat rising inflation, saying "I want people to be reassured that we have all the tools we need and the determination to reduce inflation and to bring it back down".

Report by Blairm.

