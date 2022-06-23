Nissan JUKE Hybrid Live Event Driving Video

The electrification of the Nissan model range is progressing.

The compact crossover Juke with a new hybrid drive can now be ordered at prices starting at 31,090 euros.

The advanced electrified powertrain reduces emissions and fuel consumption while also impressing with driving pleasure and direct response.

The internal combustion engine in the Juke was specially developed for use in a hybrid system.

It delivers 69 kW (94 hp) and develops a maximum torque of 148 Nm.

It is supported by an electric motor with 36 kW (49 hp) and a torque of 205 Nm.

In addition, the system consists of a 15 kW starter generator, an inverter and a water-cooled 1.2 kWh battery.

All in all, the powertrain offers 25 percent more power than the current petrol engine, while reducing fuel consumption by around 40 percent in city driving and up to 20 percent in mixed traffic (figures subject to homologation).

The expected fuel consumption of the Juke Hybrid is 5.0 to 5.2 liters per 100 kilometers, which corresponds to CO2 emissions of 114 to 117 grams per kilometer (depending on equipment; consumption and emission values ​​are subject to homologation).