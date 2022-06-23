Tucker Roasts Stephen Colbert for Pathetic Defense of Staff Arrests | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” shares a clip of Tucker Carlson’s vicious reaction to Stephen Colbert’s pathetic defense of his staffers being arrested for unlawful entry in the Capitol building.

Members of Stephen Colbert’s staff, including Triumph the Insult Comic Dog creator Robert Smigel, were arrested by Capitol police for continuing to shoot segments without permission in the halls of the Capitol after they had been asked to leave.

Tucker Carlson uses his monologue segment to rip into Colbert’s smug defense of his staff and his decision to play the victim.

Dave also does a special “ask me anything” question-and-answer session on a wide-ranging host of topics, answering questions from the Rubin Report Locals community.