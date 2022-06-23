Pete Arredondo, Uvalde School District Police Chief, Placed on Administrative Leave

CBS News reports Dr. Hal Harell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, .

Said Arredondo was placed on administrative leave on June 22.

While Dr. Harrell said the district wanted to first investigate the police response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary before making any decisions.

Arredondo was placed on leave "because of the lack of clarity that remains" and the "unknown timing" of when the investigation will be completed.

Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will serve as interim Uvalde school district police chief.

Arredondo, who led the police response on the day of the mass school shooting, has been criticized over his team's failure to properly respond.

Reports indicate police had an opportunity to take the gunman out within three minutes of entering the school, but they let him wreak havoc for over an hour.

It has also been reported that law enforcement wasted time looking for a key to gain access to the classroom the gunman was in even though the door was unlocked.

CBS News reports that on June 21, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said no student or teacher will ever return to Robb Elementary, as it is set to be demolished