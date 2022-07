Question Time audience member's bizarre comparison: 'The RMT must change... look what happened to the dinosaurs!'

A bizarre exchange on BBC's Question Time on Thursday night saw an audience member insist that the RMT has to change economically, before adding: 'Look what happened to the dinosaurs'.

The woman's comment received a look of bemusement from RMT Secretary-General Mick Lynch, who responded: 'Well, they were around for a very long time', before host Fiona Bruce moved the discussion on.