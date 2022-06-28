Medieval Times Workers Looking to Form the Company's First Union

Huffpost reports that employees of Medieval Times have launched a union campaign looking to improve compensation and safety.

According to workers, safety concerns are a big reason Medieval Times employees in Lydhurst, New Jersey are trying to form the chain's first union.

Huffpost reports that the workers have been working with the American Guild of Variety Artists, a union representing performers at theaters, theme parks and touring shows.

On July 15, knights, squires and stablehands will vote on whether or not to unionize.

The vote will be overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.

According to Huffpost, Medieval Times has opposed the formation of a union by their employees.

If the union is successfully formed in New Jersey, the campaign could spread to other Medieval Times locations throughout the country.

Currently, the Texas-based chain operates nine locations around the U.S., and another location in Toronto, Canada.

Workers claim that inadequate staffing amid a tight labor market has contributed to a number of safety concerns.

If you mix children, alcohol and animals, it can be a very interesting situation if you don’t have enough eyes on it.

Not having enough event staff, that puts a lot of people at risk, Anonymous Medieval Times worker, via Huffpost.

