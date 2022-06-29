Surface

Surface Trailer - mini series - Plot Synopsis: Set in high-end San Francisco, SURFACE stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show) who also executive produces, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss.

As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.

Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn't know your own secrets?

Directed by Sam Miller, Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison, Tucker Gates (various episodes) starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Francois Arnaud, Millie Brady release date July 29, 2022 (on Apple TV Plus)