Laughable January 6th Committee Mocks Itself With Most Absurd Lie Yet, Rogan Backs DeSantis | Ep 419

The January 6th committee of Democrats and RINOs that are seeking to slander President Trump and prevent him from running from office made their most outlandish claim yet with a witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, who said under oath that Trump lunged at the Secret Service driver and tried to force his way to the Capitol on January 6th.

Plus, Joe Rogan is supporting Ron DeSantis, California leaked private gun owner information and much more.