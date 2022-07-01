Road Travel Is Expected To Go Up This July 4th, Here’s What That Means for Your Holiday Weekend

Despite rising gas prices, more people are expected to hit the road this Independence Day.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Despite rising gas prices, more people are expected to hit the road this Independence Day.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Watch VideoThe Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with their biggest crowds since the pandemic began in..
Watch VideoAirlines that have stumbled badly over the last two holidays face their biggest test yet of whether they can handle big..