10 Fun 4th of July Activities , for the Whole Family.
If you're not sure how to celebrate Independence Day this year, consider some of these suggestions by 'Good Housekeeping.'.
1.
, Have a movie marathon with titles such as 'Independence Day,' 'Hidden Figures' and 'National Treasure.'.
2.
, Volunteer at a VA Hospital or shop at a veteran's business.
3.
, Visit a national monument.
4.
, Have a patriotic photo shoot.
5.
, Go to a parade.
6.
, Play baseball.
7.
, Have a hotdog eating contest.
8.
, Camp in your backyard.
9.
, Bake patriotic desserts.
10.
, Go shopping and take advantage of 4th of July sales