10 Fun 4th of July Activities for the Whole Family

If you're not sure how to celebrate Independence Day this year, consider some of these suggestions by 'Good Housekeeping.'.

1.

, Have a movie marathon with titles such as 'Independence Day,' 'Hidden Figures' and 'National Treasure.'.

2.

, Volunteer at a VA Hospital or shop at a veteran's business.

3.

, Visit a national monument.

4.

, Have a patriotic photo shoot.

5.

, Go to a parade.

6.

, Play baseball.

7.

, Have a hotdog eating contest.

8.

, Camp in your backyard.

9.

, Bake patriotic desserts.

10.

, Go shopping and take advantage of 4th of July sales