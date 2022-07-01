ER Doctor Answers Injury Questions From Twitter
Dr. J.

Mack Slaughter takes to Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about injuries.

What happens if you break a bone and don't set it?

How can you tell if you've dislocated your shoulder?

Why do shin splints hurt so much?

Is it OK to treat a dog bite at home?

Is an Achilles tendon tear the worst injury in sports?

Dr. Slaughter answers all these questions and much more!

