ER Doctor Answers Injury Questions From Twitter

Dr. J.
Mack Slaughter takes to Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about injuries.
What happens if you break a bone and don't set it?
How can you tell if you've dislocated your shoulder?
Why do shin splints hurt so much?
Is it OK to treat a dog bite at home?
Is an Achilles tendon tear the worst injury in sports?
Dr. Slaughter answers all these questions and much more!
Director: Justin Wolfson Director of Photography: Barry Bowden Editor: Richard Trammell Expert: Dr. J.
Mack Slaughter Line Producer: Joseph Buscemi Associate Producer: Brandon White Production Manager: Eric Martinez Casting Producer: Nicole Ford Assistant Camera: Dayton Thomason Audio: Marcos Garcia Post Production Supervisor: Nicholas Ascanio Post Production Coordinator: Ian Bryant Supervising Editor: Doug Larsen