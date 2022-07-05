Thornberry visibly furious in scathing attack on PM

Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson following revelations that the prime minister was briefed about an investigation into Chris Pincher’s conduct as a foreign office minister in 2019.

It comes after repeated denials from Downing Street that Mr Johnson was unaware of any formal complaint made against Mr Pincher.

Ms Thornberry said: “I think our politics has been dragged to a new low under this prime minister.” Report by Jonesia.

