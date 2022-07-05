Bundles Movie

Bundles Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "When senior picture day takes a turn for the worse, high school senior, Morgan Davis, with the help of her friends, is forced to confront her old elementary school bestie and current rival, Maria Sanchez.

Together, they concoct the perfect plot to exact revenge against Maria... an involuntary, impromptu haircut!

In an attempt to get rid of evidence, the girls decide to sell the severed hair.

They quickly discover that hair is in very high demand.

Before long, what was supposed to be a one time retribution quickly escalates into a full-blown get rich quick scheme, and the girls find themselves in a bundle of trouble.

Things are going great until their endeavors lead them barking up the wrong tree, only in this case, the tree bites back." Director Ryan Jordan, Jeffery Leslie Writers Maurice Hill Actors Yovanna Harris, Naysa Young, Tanisha Adams, Alexis Jacquelyn Smith, Layla Khepri, Karen Cult, Kevin Tan, Lisa Renee Marshall, Imonte Ford, Nick Scales Genre Thriller, Drama Run Time 1 hour 36 minutes