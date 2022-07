Prue Leith opens up about her views on assisted dying

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored Bake Off judge Prue Leith opened up about her views on assisted dying.

She admitted she clashes with her own son, Tory MP Danny Kruger, who was this week standing up in Parliament to fight any change regarding this aspect to end of life care.

He told fellow MPs a change in the law was a risk as “there are a lot of people who want Granny and Grandpa to hurry up and die.” Credit: Talk TV