The July Movie Releases Creating the Biggest Buzz This Summer

This summer is filled with memorable movies to watch.

Some of the July releases to look forward to seeing include Minions: The Rise of Gru , Thor: Love and Thunder , The Sea Beast , Where the Crawdads Sing , Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank , Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris , Nope , Vengeance , and DC League of Super-Pets .