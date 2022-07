LIVE 7/6/22 - CERN, 7/4 Attack, Georgia Guidestones, Dutch Farmers, Nipsey Hussle Update & More

Hello and welcome to The Time Is Now Podcast!

Join our discussion tonight where we will be discussing the latest news from CERN, the Georgia Guidestones finally being destroyed, Dutch Farmers fighting back against Big Gov, Nipsey Hussle case update and more.

Thanks for joining us!

Open hearts and minds welcome.

Let's be constructive, not destructive and build those bridges, not burn them.

Let's get started!