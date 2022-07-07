3 ways to find hope in hopeless times | Wajahat Ali

It can be hard to remain hopeful during seemingly hopeless times.

Sharing hard-won wisdom on how to not give up when the going gets tough, writer Wajahat Ali talks about the challenges he faced with his daughter's cancer diagnosis and the COVID-19 pandemic, detailing three actionable things we can all do to find the silver linings in our lives -- and invest in hope where we can.

(This talk and conversation, hosted by TED current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers, was part of an exclusive TED Membership event.

