Bhagwant Mann's wedding in pictures | Mann's second marriage festivities | Oneindia news *News

Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony in Chandigarh in the presence of family and friends.

The wedding was solemnised according to the Sikh rituals.

This is Bhagwant Mann's second wedding post his divorce in 2015 from his first wife with whom he has two children.

#BhagwantMann #GurpreetKaur #BhagwantMannWedding